AEW Rampage Results 2/23/24

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. with this week’s episode of their one-hour weekly AEW on TNT program, AEW Rampage, which returns to its’ normal time slot of 10/9c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Mariah May vs. Anna Jay, Roderick Strong vs. Jake Hager, The Young Bucks will be in action, Sammy Guevara will speak, and we will also see Private Party & Matt Sydal vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & Bryan Keith.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, February 23, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (2/23/2024)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and opening video airs to get this week’s episode of AEW Rampage officially off-and-running. We then shoot inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. where pyro explodes as Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Private Party & Matt Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & Bryan Keith

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and Tony Schiavone join in on commentary alongside Excalibur as we head to the ring for our opening contest. All nine men in this three-way Trios bout are already in the ring. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Matt Sydal and Action Andretti.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see “The Bounty Hunter” and Isiah Kassidy tag in as the legal men. Kassidy works over Keith and then tags in Marq Quen, who picks up where he left off, taking it to “The Bounty Hunter” as the fans cheer him on. Keith tags in Penta El Zero Miedo.

Penta and Quen go face-to-face. They trade taunts and chants and then do a big dramatic back-and-forth comedy spot before getting back into the action. Penta pushes Quen. Dante Martin blind-tags himself in. All nine men hit the ring at once and everyone brawls all over the place.

We head into a mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return, we see several big high-flying spots and double-team spots, leading to the finish, which sees Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander and Bryan Keith pick up the big win after Penta hits a Fear Factor in an entertaining opener.

Winners: Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & Bryan Keith

The Young Bucks vs. Jonny Lyons & Cappuccino Jones

Backstage, Saraya and Harley Cameron talk about their recent issues with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker, and other Outcasts-related business before bringing in Saraya’s brother, Zak Knight, formerly known as Zak Zodiac. They announce that he is now “#AllElite.”

Inside the arena, the theme for The Young Bucks hits and out comes AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring are their opponents, Jonny Lyons and Cappuccino Jones. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate, the Jackson brothers beat down Lyons and Cappuccino. The fans actually try and get a “Cappuccino” chant going at one point, but to no avail. The Young Bucks hit their newly named Tony Khan Trigger for the win.

After the match, they take issue with Justin Roberts for not saying Nicholas and Matthew instead of Nick and Matt when announcing them as the winners. They then ask Tony Schiavone to get in the ring. They promise they won’t hit him. They then claim they tripped over a shoe-lace and that’s why they “accidentally” knocked him down.

As part of their apology, they give Schiavone a $20 gift card to Best Buy. They also sarcastically apologize for not being able to get the blood stains from Sting out of their white suits. Schiavone asks if they’ll take back the $1,000 fine. They say they can’t do that. They send a message to Sting and Darby Allin and then wrap up. We head to another break.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Anna Jay vs. Mariah May

When we return from the break, we see Tony Schiavone still standing in the ring. He introduces his guest at this time, Sammy Guevara. “The Spanish God” makes his way down to the ring. He talks briefly but is interrupted by Don Callis.

Callis gets in the ring and insults Guevara, calling him a “cuck” before getting blasted for it. This brings in Powerhouse Hobbs, who brutally attacks and beats down Guevara, leaving him laying.

From there, we shoot to a quick word from Skye Blue backstage. Julia Hart enters the camera shot and vows to dig three graves for Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Stokely Hathaway. She asks who Skye wants first. Skye says whoever has the balls to step up and fight her.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Anna Jay hits and out she comes. The commentators talk about her coming up short recently against Queen Aminata. The theme for Mariah May hits and out comes “Timeless” Toni Storm’s biggest fan. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Jay and May mix it up early on, trading offense, until Storm’s protégé’ settles into a comfortable lead. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this women’s singles bout continues. When we return, Mariah May hits her finisher for the win.

Winner: Mariah May

Roderick Strong vs. Jake Hager

It’s main event time!

But first, we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. She mentions the comments from Saraya earlier. Soho says it’s weird that Saraya is trying to set her up with her brother.

She talks about how great her date was and decides she wants to invite the camera crew to their next date just to rub it in Saraya’s face. Parker tells Soho she’s hot when she’s mad. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, the entrance music for Jake Hager plays and out comes the former Inner Circle and J.A.S. member, accompanied by a local Tulsa sports team mascot. He heads into the ring for our final match of the evening and his music dies down.

Now the theme for his opponent hits and out comes The Undisputed Kingdom duo Mike Bennett and Matt Taven accompanying Roderick Strong to the ring for this headline contest. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Hager’s shoulder is heavily taped up. The two begin getting after it, with Hager blasting Strong with some vicious chops to set the tone early on. Hager ends up getting Strong down and works him over with his superior amateur-based and submission grappling background.

As Hager goes to work on Strong in the corner of the ring with punches, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Strong has Hager on the defensive. The commentators inform us Strong has been dominating throughout the break.

We see things get close to the finish, when The Undisputed Kingdom confront the Tulsa mascot that Hager came out with. Confetti explodes everywhere. Orange Cassidy ends up running down to make the save for Hager, returning the favor Hager did for him earlier this week.

Cassidy throws Hager his favorite purple bucket hat. He puts it on and Hulk’s up, but ultimately Cassidy gets taken out by the numbers game disadvantage to The Undisputed Kingdom on the floor, and this leads to Strong hitting his finisher on Hager for the win in the ring. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Roderick Strong

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

