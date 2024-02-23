AEW News and Notes

– Andrew Zarian reports AEW Forbidden Door 3 will be in NYC at Arthur Ashe Stadium in June.

– The Briscoes will be inducted into the Independent Wrestling Hall of Fame on April 7th in Philadelphia.

– Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite’recorded a brand new high viewership rating within country borders of Canada. This was the highest rated show to date for AEW.

– As first announced during Wednesday nights AEW “Dynamite”, the annual ROH “Supercard of Honor” will take place on Friday, April 5th from Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center, with tickets on sale this Saturday.

