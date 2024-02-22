WWE trying to get Sylvester Stallone collaboration for WrestleMania 40

The @WrestleVotes X account which has previously broken wrestling-related news in the past is reporting that WWE is trying to get Sylvester Stallone onboard for some time of collaboration for WrestleMania 40.

Stallone portrayed the world-famous Rocky Balboa character who in the movie is from Philadelphia and the city even has a popular Rocky statue.

“While any communication status is unclear, I’m told there’s hope for it. Whether it ultimately ends up happening or not is to be determined,” @WrestleVotes wrote.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast also corroborated the report that there have been discussions in trying to get Stallone.

Stallone is obviously not new to professional wrestling and is a friend of WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Stallone, as Rocky, fought Hulk Hogan’s Thunderlips character in Rocky III.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

