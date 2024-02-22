Video: Madison Rayne takes an awkward bump in the ring
On AEW Dynamite Wednesday night, Madison Rayne returned to an AEW ring for the first time in quite some time in a losing effort to Deonna Purrazzo.
However, the story coming out of the match was a botched move that appeared to possibly be a flatliner attempt that went horribly wrong.
Rayne appears to tuck her head on the move and gets planted very awkwardly high on the back of her neck as seen below.
I hope Madison Rayne is ok, that landing looked nasty af
— Avi (@MogulAvi) February 22, 2024