Video: Madison Rayne takes an awkward bump in the ring

Feb 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

On AEW Dynamite Wednesday night, Madison Rayne returned to an AEW ring for the first time in quite some time in a losing effort to Deonna Purrazzo.

However, the story coming out of the match was a botched move that appeared to possibly be a flatliner attempt that went horribly wrong.

Rayne appears to tuck her head on the move and gets planted very awkwardly high on the back of her neck as seen below.

