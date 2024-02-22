Video: Hangman Adam Page possibly suffered an ankle injury

Feb 22, 2024 - by staff

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez state that Hangman Adam Page may have suffered a broken ankle last night on AEW Dynamite

Alvarez: “He has to have it looked at. Could be a broken ankle.”

Meltzer: “Yeah that’s what I heard.”

Alvarez: “It does appear to be a serious ankle injury. Sometimes we have people getting injured and we don’t know anything about it, they don’t say anything, but this guy is fighting for the World Title in a little over a week, so if he’s got a broken ankle, I think we’re gonna hear about it real quick, “

source: Wrestling Observer Radio

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Karen Jarrett

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal