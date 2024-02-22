Video: Hangman Adam Page possibly suffered an ankle injury

Hangman Page at the end of Dynamite got out of the Muscle Buster before seemingly holding his ankle and kept saying "STOP, DON'T SHOOT ME" to the cameraman. Hope he's fine. pic.twitter.com/RMnLs038aJ — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) February 22, 2024

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez state that Hangman Adam Page may have suffered a broken ankle last night on AEW Dynamite …

Alvarez: “He has to have it looked at. Could be a broken ankle.”

Meltzer: “Yeah that’s what I heard.”

Alvarez: “It does appear to be a serious ankle injury. Sometimes we have people getting injured and we don’t know anything about it, they don’t say anything, but this guy is fighting for the World Title in a little over a week, so if he’s got a broken ankle, I think we’re gonna hear about it real quick, “

source: Wrestling Observer Radio

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

