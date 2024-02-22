Updated lineup for AEW Revolution

Updated lineup for Revolution, following last night’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Championship – Three-Way Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Tornado Tag Team Match: Darby Allin and Sting (c) vs. The Young Bucks

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

-AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

-Meat Madness Match: Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow, and others to be announced

AEW Revolution will take place on March 3, 2024, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, marking AEW’s first PPV to be held in North Carolina.

