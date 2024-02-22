TNA Impact Report, 2/22/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from TNA Wrestling. Mathew Rewholdt and Tom Hannifan are on the call.

The System vs. Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

Ash By Elegance in-ring debut

Simon Gotch in action

Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch

Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven

Match 1. Chris Sabin (X Division Champion) VS Jason Hotch (with John Skyler)

Skyler comes on during the intros saying he will lose at No Surrender tomorrow to Mustafa Ali, but he will also lose in this non title match. Sabin starts the match quick with go behinds and arm drags. He gets a 2 count off and backslide, then Russians him. Hotch regroups to the apron, and rings Sabin’s arm on the rope. The go at it on the floor, Sabin uses the post and then punts Hotch’s face from the apron. Hotch crawls under the ropes, but Sabin crossbodies him, Hotch rolls threw and gets a 1 count. He follows up with an inverted backbreaker. Hotch then goes to work with the chops in the corner. He ends up trapping Chris in a rear chin lock for a moment. Sabin reverses the arms and monkey flips Hotch to the mat. Then Sabin backdrops Hotch. Sabin delivers a tornado DDT for a long two count. Hotch counters a kick and suplexes Sabin for a two count. Skyler encourages his partner. The two start exchanging roll ups. Hotch clubs the champion, rocking him silly. Hotch then tosses Sabin out to the floor, where Skyler lays into the champion further. Hotch tries for a dive and hits his partner. Sabin recovers and delivers a missile drop kick and cradle shock and gets the win.

Winner by pinfall, Chris Sabin

We get a Mustafa Ali vignette, promoting the match tomorrow at No Surrender.

The System cut a promo backstage. Moose delivers his message about the NO DQ match at No Surrender. Santino Marella comes in and tells Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards they cannot interfere or there will be severe consequences.

Chris Sabin cuts a backstage promo and says he is the greatest X Division Champion of all time and Ali will find that out tomorrow.

Match 2. Simon Gotch VS Jack Price

Josh Alexander will face Gotch tomorrow and he comes out in street clothes to the announce table. Gotch works over Price and taunts Josh right from the opening mins. The stipulation of tonight is Gotch and Alexander cannot touch each other tonight. This is a squash match. Gotch beats this guy silly, suplexing him off the top rope, piledriving him and making Price tap with a headlock sleeper.

Winner, Simon Gotch

The two stare face to face post match.

The Grizzled Young Vets cut a backstage promo saying they will win the best of 3 series against the ABC and become the new TNA Tag Champions at No Surrender.

We get a Kon vignette. It promotes the match he has tomorrow VS PCO.

Match 3. Trent Seven (with Mike Bailey) VS Steve Maclin (with The Rascalz)

Maclin quickly takes Seven off his feet and lays on him with a side headlock. Seven gets free and slams, crossbodies and drops an elbow on Maclin. He then works in some chops in the corner before hip tossing him. Maclin rakes the eyes and then mounts a comeback with chops of his own. Maclin stays with the chops, that get closer and closer to the throat with each delivery. He also stomps and elbow drops Seven, before dropping an elbow from the second rope. Seven is down, but keeps throwing punches and slaps. Maclin is in control though and the Rascalz love it. Bailey tries to stop them from interfering when Seven was thrown to the floor. Maclin chases Maclin out and rams him into the post head first. Back in the ring, we get more chops and punches from Maclin. Seven ends up screaming, locked in a rear chin lock. Maclin drives the knee into the small of Trent’s back to add more pain. Seven manages to get to the ropes. He does manage a few chops, but Maclin just punts him in the face. Seven still fights back, but Maclin lariats Trent to stop the comeback. Maclin fails to contain Seven in a chin lock, but backbreakers Seven. Seven gets to his feet and chases Maclin, who was climbing the ropes. The two trade blows up top, Seven superplexes Maclin. Bailey encourages Seven to get to his feet. They both barely beat the 10 count. Maclin strikes first with a chop, but Seven counters with chops and a DDT. Seven then clotheslines Maclin to the floor. The Rascalz taunt Seven and Bailey launches himself on them from the top rope. Seven follows Bailey to the top and moonsault off the top of his own. Back in the ring, Trent hits a Seven Star lariat for a long two count. Seven delivers a driver next for a two count. They both are slow to get up. Maclin blocks a burning hammer. The Rascalz interfere again. Maclin connects with a running knee. Then Maclin spears Seven in the tree of woe. KIA and it is over.

Winner, Steve Maclin

Gisele Shaw cuts a promo backstage and talks about challenging Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship. Gail Kim walks up and tells Shaw she needs to handle herself with more class. Shaw walks off disgusted with Kim.

Trent Seven and Mike Bailey cut a promo backstage and they talk about their match tomorrow night with The Rascalz.

Eric Young walks out to the Impact Zone and enters the ring. He is going to face Frankie Kazarian face to face tonight. Kaz turned on EY a month ago in a tag match. This will be their first meeting. Kaz walks out and says he isn’t’ coming to the ring to fight, but he is bringing someone who is.

Match 4. Big Demo (formerly Killian Dain) VS Eric Young

Demo and EY were in Insanity together in WWE. Demo is all over his former partner and EY is confused. Demo slams, punches and legdrops EY. Demo has lost weight and shaved his head. Demo delivers a back elbow that buckles EY. EY finally connects with a lariat and a side suplex. Demo counters with a powerbomb and a sidewalk slam. Demo heads to the top, but EY greets him and superplexes him from the top. This has been a physical match already. Kaz watches on. EY piledrives Demo and gets the pin.

Winner, Eric Young

Kaz looks on from the ramp annoyed. EY grabs the mic. He says he doesn’t understand what is going threw his mind, but he knows what is going threw his. He tells Kaz this isn’t going to end well. EY challenges him to a match at NO Surrender.

Tasha Steelz cuts a promo on Zia Brookside. She wants a rematch.

Dani Luna and Jody Threat cut a backstage promo, wanting a match with the winner of the match between MK Ultra and Knockouts Tag Champions, Havok and Rosemary.

Match 5. Ash by Elegance VS Savana Thorn

The former Dana Brooke in WWE is finally making her debut. She comes out looking very much like a diva, but she has a vicious streak. She uses clotheslines and kicks to the midsection repeatedly. She then dumps Thorn and drops and elbow on her. She dares Thorn to hit her, but Savana has nothing. After a hand spring back elbow, she delivers a senton bomb, she calls rarified air for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Ash by Elegance

That was a nice debut for Ash. Her personal announcer comes out after a commercial break and says she has left the building.

Match 6. The System, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Moose (with Alisha Edwards) VS KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley and Kevin Knight

Shelley and Moose start the match, in a preview of the main event for the World Title tomorrow night. Shelley does a great job of frustrating Moose with a cat and mouse attack. Moose bails to Myers and he enters and Shelley works over the arm. Knight tags in and he works the arm further. Kushida and Eddie tag in and he and Shelley double team Eddie, working his arm as well. Knight tags in and delivers a big drop kick and then crossbodies Myers who tried to interject. Knight basement shoulders Edwards, then tags to Kushida for a double team. Eddie finally gains a measure of revenge with a few chops, he tags in Moose. Myers distract Kushida, allowing Moose to punt him to the floor. Eddie decides to help Moose with some chops to Kushida. The champ tags to Myers. Myers slows the match down with a rear chin lock. Kushida tries to counter, but Myers holds him off and tags to Eddie. Eddie slams him and Moose tags back in. Kushida is then dropkicked by the champion. Myers tags back in and stomps Kushida. He does a good job of keeping Kushida on his side of the ring. Eddie tags in and taunts Shelley and Knight. Kushida knocks Eddie and Myers to the floor, but they go to the floor and knock Knight and Shelley to the floor. Kushida gets to the corner, but has nobody to tag. Moose takes control. Myers tags back in and Kushida is trapped in their corner again.

