TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (2/22/2024)

TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV, new matches and segments have been officially announced by the promotion for their latest weekly two-hour TNA on AXS show.

On tap for tonight’s IMPACT on AXS at 8/7c is Moose, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards taking on Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight in a big six-man tag-team contest.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Ash By Elegance’s in-ring debut, Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven, Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch, as well as Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young going face-to-face.

Make sure to check back here tonight or on Friday morning for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV results.

