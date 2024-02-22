TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (2/22/2024)

Feb 22, 2024 - by Matt Boone

TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV, new matches and segments have been officially announced by the promotion for their latest weekly two-hour TNA on AXS show.

On tap for tonight’s IMPACT on AXS at 8/7c is Moose, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards taking on Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight in a big six-man tag-team contest.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Ash By Elegance’s in-ring debut, Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven, Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch, as well as Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young going face-to-face.

Make sure to check back here tonight or on Friday morning for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV results.

