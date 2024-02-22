The Rock’s Status For WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Revealed

Don’t expect to see The Rock this Saturday when WWE goes Down Under.

Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event this Saturday in Australia, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has confirmed that The Rock will not be working the show.

“The Game” appeared on the Xav and Michelle for Breakfast podcast to promote the show this week, and spoke about The Rock’s status for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event.

“You are not going to see The Rock,” he said. “I’m not gonna spin that because I don’t want people expecting that and not see that.”

He continued, “This show will be spectacular, and nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight, as you can imagine. So we have him for a lot of events. Unfortunately, this was not one of them.”

Check out the complete interview via the media player embedded below, or by visiting Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

