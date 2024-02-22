RVD comments on the Sammy Guevara vs. Jeff Hardy match

WWE hall of famer Rob Van Dam recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, RVD discussed Sammy Guevara defeating Jeff Hardy in a No DQ Match on last week’s AEW Rampage.

Hardy was knocked out when taking a knee to the head as Sammy was performing a Shooting Star Press. Hardy also suffered a broken nose.

“That’s why they call it a high-risk move. I’m not throwing shade on anybody because accidents happen. God knows I’ve potatoed people in my matches but that’s on Sammy, completely. That’s a high-risk move,” Van Dam said before adding,”When you f*** it up, it’s on you.”

