Madison Rayne update

Feb 22, 2024 - by James Walsh

Madison Rayne had an eventful evening last night on AEW Dynamite taking what looked to be a botched flatliner from Deonna Purrazzo. Rayne seemed to tuck her head when going over for the move and instead of landing face first, landed on the back of her neck awkwardly. You can see the spot below.

In an update, Madison Rayne has posted that she is OK. You can see her post below.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Karen Jarrett

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal