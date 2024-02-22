Madison Rayne update

Madison Rayne had an eventful evening last night on AEW Dynamite taking what looked to be a botched flatliner from Deonna Purrazzo. Rayne seemed to tuck her head when going over for the move and instead of landing face first, landed on the back of her neck awkwardly. You can see the spot below.

I hope Madison Rayne is ok, that landing looked nasty af pic.twitter.com/3YmpmOpqif — Avi (@MogulAvi) February 22, 2024

In an update, Madison Rayne has posted that she is OK. You can see her post below.

Hi ‍♀️ I’m okay! Thanks so much to everyone who celebrated my Dynamite return & those who checked in on me afterwards. To those who have never stepped into a ring but tweeted awful things at me w/ zero knowledge of what actually happened- thanks for watching. Have a great day — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) February 22, 2024

