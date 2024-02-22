Kyle Fletcher facing visa issues

Kyle Fletcher is currently facing visa issues, and hasn’t been able to perform on AEW TV or Ring of Honor.

He has been out of action since he last competed on the January 31, 2024 episode of AEW “Dynamite”.

Fletcher was positioned to start a program with Ethan Page over the ROH World Television Championship.

fear not, the formidable bodhi was no match for me in the end dropped her right on her dome. referee could’ve counted to a million. I am again the rightful king of television pic.twitter.com/AMDoJuEL1Z — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) February 19, 2024

