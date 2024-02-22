Kyle Fletcher facing visa issues

Feb 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kyle Fletcher is currently facing visa issues, and hasn’t been able to perform on AEW TV or Ring of Honor.

He has been out of action since he last competed on the January 31, 2024 episode of AEW “Dynamite”.

Fletcher was positioned to start a program with Ethan Page over the ROH World Television Championship.

