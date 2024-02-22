John Cena Launches OnlyFans Account

John Cena is on OnlyFans.

You read that correctly.

The WWE legend launched an official OnlyFans account this week to promote his new film, “Ricky Stanicky.”

“Ricky Stanicky” features co-star Zac Efron of the recent film, “The Iron Claw” based on The Von Erich Family, and is directed by Peter Farrelly.

“…like you’ve never seen me before,” Cena wrote via X to promote his OnlyFans account. “Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans.”

Check out John Cena’s OnlyFans account announcement below.

…like you’ve never seen me before.

Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

