Bobby Roode Reveals He Has Recently Been Medically Cleared To Wrestle Again

Bobby Roode recently appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being medically cleared after having two neck fusion surgeries, his thoughts on being able to wrestle and his recent work as a producer behind-the-scenes in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On being medically cleared: “Ironically enough, I just got green-lighted. The fusion has completely fused. So as far as like, looking at it from a medical point of view, it’s safe to get back in the ring, I guess. But at almost 48 years old, given the opportunity that I’ve been given now to work as a producer, which was my goal coming to WWE almost eight years ago. I’m quite happy doing this. And I feel like I’ve had a good run, as they say, and I’m happy to do what I’m doing now.”

On being able to wrestle: “Could I do this full-time? There’s no way I could. Look, to be honest, the injury I have, three levels are bad. The level six and seven are not good either. So when I got my injury back in 2022, when I re-injured it I got an MRI done the next day. And like, I mean, they said that your three levels are just not good. Two levels are not great. You need to get fixed. So I went to Birmingham and saw Dr. Cordova, who was amazing. And he thought we need to do a two-level. Because the thing was that I wasn’t living in any pain. I didn’t have pain. I could go through the day without feeling any sort of pain, the issue with me was my strength. And then because I was losing strength, I started to lose muscle in my right arm. It just scared me because the first thing I thought it was like Paul Orndorff and his injury and that’s what was happening to me.”

On focusing on being a producer: “I don’t think I could take the risk of going back in the ring and working a full-time schedule. Just knowing that as well. I just feel like I look differently too, you know what I mean? I always kind of prided myself in the way that I looked on television. And sure, no, I love being in the gym and working out. And it’s just when you physically don’t look the same, it’s just a mental thing as well.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com.

