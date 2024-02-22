Backstage News On AEW Changing Original Plans For Sting On 2/21 Dynamite

The passing of Sting’s father changed some original plans for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that Sting was scheduled to appear on the show live, but ended up taping a backstage segment alongside Darby Allin instead.

The segment furthered the rivalry the AEW World Tag-Team Champions have with The Young Bucks heading into Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 on March 3.

According to the report, the passing of Sting’s father, which he referenced in the backstage segment, was the primary reason he didn’t appear live as originally intended.

