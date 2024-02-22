2/19/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew 1,870,000 viewers this week, up 119,000 viewers from the prior week and the third best number of 2023 so far.

Raw started with a solid 1,965,000 viewers but then decreased to 1,895,000 viewers in the second hour and wrapped up the night with 1,751,000 viewers, with the show losing over 200,000 viewers along the way.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart for the night with 0.65, 0.63, and 0.61 ratings respectively for an average of 0.63, up 0.07 from the prior week and the best number since November 27. Overall, Raw was #1 across both cable and network television.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

