Tyler Breeze on possibly returning to WWE: “I don’t see why not”

Tyler Breeze recently had an interview with Developmentally Speaking. When asked about returning to WWE here is what he said below. What do you think of him returning?

The former WWE superstar comments:

“Oh yeah, 100%. Yeah, I don’t see why not. It’s one of those things where it’s kind of crazy to think about. I’m only 36. I guess because I was hired when I was 23 and I started wrestling when I was 19, and it feels like forever, and it feels like I should be 50 or 60, but I am 36, so I still got some years. I’m not some ancient dude. Especially too, when I start wrestling around, when I wrestle at the schools, I do a couple of independents here and there, I’m still excited for wrestling. I’m still excited to do what we do.

I haven’t lost the passion for it. I still like seeing the crowd be excited or do what you want them to do. Even when I see them, and they go, ‘Man, I love the stuff that you do on UpUpDownDown,’ or, ‘I remember this match,’ it’s still in me. So if the right opportunity came around, if something worked, then yeah, man. I got a great relationship with WWE and I got a great relationship with Hunter and everybody else. So luckily I’ve kept these bridges very well-built, so yeah, man, I’m open to whatever. It’s all good.”

