Triple H posts video from Perth, Raquel Rodriquez’s video on her journey back

– Triple H posted the following video from Australia:

Had a chance to check out @OptusStadium this evening. The excitement is building, #WWEChamber is going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/TFOCkX5GOd — Triple H (@TripleH) February 21, 2024

– Raquel Rodriguez posted the following Video Of Her journey back to the ring and Says “The journey is far from over. I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it’s going to be a while til I can get it fully under control.

I know one thing. I’m blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all❤️

Keep pushing through the pain!”

Me alegro mucho de que Raquel Rodriguez haya podido volver. Y que lo haya hecho como si nunca se hubiese ido. Nunca se sabe ni con este tipo de enfermedades ni con una industria en constante cambio. pic.twitter.com/AeTiYGQy5y — Alejandro Gómez (@SrAlexGomez) February 21, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

