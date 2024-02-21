Triple H posts video from Perth, Raquel Rodriquez’s video on her journey back

Feb 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Triple H posted the following video from Australia:

Raquel Rodriguez posted the following Video Of Her journey back to the ring and Says “The journey is far from over. I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it’s going to be a while til I can get it fully under control.

I know one thing. I’m blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all❤️

Keep pushing through the pain!”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jaida Parker

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal