Jim Ross provides another health update

Jim Ross is in good spirits and appears to be getting better after an extended period away from AEW.

The Hall of Famer took to social media and said that his broken hip is responding well to treatment, and that he overall feels like he’s improving on a daily basis. His full message reads:

First full day on Jax Beach and out of the rehab facility! Using a cane for now. Improving daily. Broken hip responding well. Excited for my future with @AEW!

Ross was noticeably ill during the very first episode of AEW Collision, and has been taking time away ever since with the exception of a few appearances here and there.

