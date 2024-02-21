Gallows and Anderson show up at NXT, want the NXT Tag Team Titles

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made a surprise appearance at last night’s NXT and attacked Axiom, Nathan Frazer, and Chase U after the four had a tag team match to crown the new number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team titles.

Gallows and Anderson, who are rarely on WWE television lately since their partnership with AJ Styles has seemingly ended, then said in a backstage interview that they’re going to stay in NXT for as long as they want to and they want to get the NXT Tag Team titles.

The Good Brothers’ latest stint with WWE started in 2022 but just like their previous run, they have not found much success on the main roster so far.

