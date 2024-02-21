Former WWE writer hired by AEW

AEW announced former WWE writer and 3-time Emmy Award Winner Jennifer Pepperman as Vice President of Content Development.

Pepperman recently left WWE after being a Senior Writer and Producer since 2017. Her primary focus recently had been the Women’s Division on Smackdown.

Pepperman will work beside Tony Khan. Her primary role will be development of content for live programming.

“Adding Jennifer Pepperman’s brilliant mind to the AEW team opens the door for exciting new ideas and will help us build upon the incredible stories currently developing on the road to AEW Revolution across our three weekly shows on TBS and TNT, and the effects of Jennifer’s arrival in AEW will be felt for many years in the future,” said Khan in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome her today, and I look forward to her creativity and collaboration with our team across the board in what will be AEW’s biggest year yet, and beyond.”

Pepperman is said to have a close relationship with Mercedes Mone.

Source: SI.com

