Dwayne Johnson working on Ric Flair biopic

Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions will be making a film about the life of Ric Flair.

On the project, The Rock commented, “As a kid who grew up in professional wrestling, I idolized, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. He was a hero to me. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood – my reverence for Ric turned to respect. Because I realized just how rare and impossible it is to disrupt the wrestling business, culture and truly change the game – and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did. This project is personal, and we can’t wait to tell his unbelievable story. As always, “thank you for the house, Ric.”

No timeline was given as to when this project is expected to start filming.

source: The Wrap

Thank You @TheRock For This Incredible Opportunity. Your Friendship Means The World To Me! This Is Truly The Dream Of A Lifetime! WOOOOO! @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/guHQLV3a5h — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 21, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

