Cash Wheeler of FTR to face trial on May 20

Cash Wheeler of FTR was arraigned at Orange County Court yesterday morning and is facing one charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, which is a third degree felony in the state of Florida.

Wheeler did not appear in person in court and his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A trial date has been set for May 20, with a pre-trial hearing also set for May 7. The court issued an order that the former AEW Tag Team champion has to appear for the pre-trial hearing.

Wheeler was originally arrested in August 2023 following a road rage incident on July 27. The judge did not confiscate his passport and he still managed to travel to London for All In. Earlier this month, prosecutors in Florida decided to pursue charges against Wheeler.

If found guilty, Wheeler could have up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

