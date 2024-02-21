AXS TV Presents Special NJPW Episodes Featuring The New Beginning in Osaka

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

AXS TV PRESENTS TWO WEEKS OF TOP MOMENTS FROM NJPW’S THE NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA, HEADLINED BY AN ALL-NEW TWO-HOUR SPECIAL FEATURING KAZUCHIKA OKADA & WILL OSPREAY ON FEBRUARY 29 AT 10 PM ET

Highlights Include Okada’s Final NJPW Singles Match vs Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay’s Last Fight as a Full-Time NJPW Competitor in a 10-Man Dog Pound Cage Match Pitting United Empire Against Bullet Club War Dogs

The Special Event also Boasts Zack Sabre Jr. vs Bryan Danielson, and Guerrillas Of Destiny vs KENTA and Chase Owens for the IWGP Tag Team Championship on February 22

LOS ANGELES (February 21, 2024) – AXS TV, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., puts the spotlight on historic moments from New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s The New Beginning in Osaka event with two weeks of exclusive coverage—airing February 22 and 29 at 10 p.m. ET.

On February 22, AXS TV puts the spotlight on a legendary showdown between two famed submission specialists, as Zack Sabre Jr. and Bryan Danielson face-off in a rematch of their celebrated bout at AEW’s Wrestle Dream in September. And the Guerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo and El Phantasmo) put their titles on the line against Bullet Club duo Chase Owens and Kenta, in a hard-hitting fight for the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

Then, the two-hour special on February 29 at 10 p.m. ET, captures the final matchups of two NJPW icons. The special opens with Kazuchika Okada stepping back into the squared-circle at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, where his storied career took flight. Almost 12 years to the day, “The Rainmaker” would enter the venue and stun the world by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi to claim his first IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Now, he once again goes toe-to-toe with his longtime rival, in his last NJPW singles match.

Additionally, global phenom Will Ospreay ends his tenure as a full-time NJPW performer with a highly-anticipated 10-Man Dog Pound Cage Match. Featuring no rules and no time limit, the brutal affair pits Ospreay’s United Empire (Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP, and Francesco Akira) against the Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, and Drilla Moloney) in the ultimate no-holds-barred battle.

AXS TV produces the English-language version of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a joint venture with New Japan World and in association with TV ASAHI CORPORATION.

