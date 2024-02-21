Ashley Massaro’s daughter Alexa denounces “friend” who went on TV to talk about the case

Ashley Massaro’s daughter Alexa went on X to say that Cara Pipia, who appeared on television interviews saying she was Ashley’s best friend, is in reality her “ex best friend” and a woman who has harassed her family non-stop since her mother’s passing.

“Cara Pipia wasn’t even a friend of my mother’s when she passed. She was an ex best friend who, since her passing, has just spam messaged me unsettling/delirious messages and has fabricated bizarre messages etc,” Alexa wrote.

Admitting she didn’t watch the NewsNation interview of Pipia and also not discounting the fact that she could be correct, regardless of what happened, she would be the “last person my mom would want speaking on her behalf.”

Alexa said that the things her mother faced during her years with WWE were real and no one who supports the Massaro family would go to the media or news outlets.

“They know it’s against our wishes, her mother’s [Ashley’s mom] wishes,” she continued.

Ashley Massaro’s case has resurfaced in the media since the Vince McMahon sexual trafficking and abuse allegation lawsuit rocked the wrestling industry last month.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

