WWE gets $1.6 million in tax credits from Cleveland for unspecified event this year

With rumors intensifying that Cleveland will be hosting SummerSlam this year, Clevescene.com is reporting that WWE has been awarded $1.6 million in tax credits for an unspecified event in 2024.

The credits – part of a wider $44 million scheme – come from the Ohio Department of Development.

Cleveland has two potential stadiums which would be available to host SummerSlam. These are the Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians MLB team and the Browns Stadium, home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns team. They hold up to 34,000 and 67,000 fans respectively.

WWE has no events set up for Cleveland so far on their live events calendar which goes up to July 8. It has three shows in other cities in the state of Ohio: April 22 Raw from Columbus, April 26 Smackdown from Cincinnati, and June 10 Raw from Toledo.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

