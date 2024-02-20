Who is favored to win the Elimination Chamber?

Feb 20, 2024 - by James Walsh

The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Tag Team Titles

The Judgment Day (c) -2000
Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate +700

Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley (c) -5000
Nia Jax +1000

Women’s Chamber

Becky Lynch -2000
Bianca Belair +500
Raquel Rodriguez +800
Liv Morgan +1000
Naomi +2000
Tiffany Stratton +2500

Men’s Chamber

Drew McIntyre -2000
Randy Orton +500
LA Knight +700
Logan Paul +1400
Bobby Lashley +2000
Kevin Owens +2000

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kiyah Saint and Kelani Jordan

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal