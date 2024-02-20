Who is favored to win the Elimination Chamber?

The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Tag Team Titles

The Judgment Day (c) -2000

Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate +700

Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley (c) -5000

Nia Jax +1000

Women’s Chamber

Becky Lynch -2000

Bianca Belair +500

Raquel Rodriguez +800

Liv Morgan +1000

Naomi +2000

Tiffany Stratton +2500

Men’s Chamber

Drew McIntyre -2000

Randy Orton +500

LA Knight +700

Logan Paul +1400

Bobby Lashley +2000

Kevin Owens +2000

