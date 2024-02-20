Update on Ace Steel

Ace Steel reveals his latest position in pro-wrestling.

The former WWE Performance Center coach, who got internet famous due to his involvement in the AEW Brawl Out incident, spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of podcast about his latest venture in the sport. He says that he’s been working as a producer for TNA and loving every moment of it.

Working with TNA as a producer at the moment. Loving that, loving the atmosphere there. Just a great backstage feel.

During the interview Steel detailed that he was brought in to TNA after Bound For Glory.

Steel was a producer during his time in AEW.

