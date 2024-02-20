MLW announces Matt Riddle vs. Big Bad Tito

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Matt Riddle vs. Big Bad Tito at MLW Intimidation Games’24 live and exclusively on Triller TV+ Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

See this first time singles encounter live and exclusively on Triller TV+! Sign up for your Triller TV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

After squaring off in a tag team clash at NJPW Battle in the Valley, Riddle, who savors the opportunity and challenge of fighting the toughest in the fight game, invited Tito to come to MLW… and Tito has accepted!

Riddle, who joined MLW in December, is undefeated in MLW. With his eyes on producing the best bouts and claiming the top belt in MLW, Riddle looks to show he’s hands down the undisputed top man in Major League Wrestling. This bout will put that to a test.

Standing across the ring will be “Big Bad” Tito Escondido, a vicious combination of power and athleticism.

After starting his career in the west coast independent scene, Bad Dude Tito drifted away from pro-wrestling to join the family business: underground street fighting. When he returned to wrestling, he got an opportunity on NJPW STRONG and immediately caught the eye of JONAH, who recruited Tito in his efforts to take out the Finlay family. When Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls rejoined the TMDK fold, Tito was officially inducted into the group as its first American member, and accompanied JONAH during G1 Climax 32.

Since then, Tito has rumbled through New Japan and looks at 2024 as his year to snap necks and turn heads. A win over Riddle instantly sends shockwaves from New York City to Tokyo. However, if Riddle can topple Tito, MLW’s resident “Bro” continues to pad his resume with big wins as he stacks victims on the road to a possible title fight.

Lock in your tickets now at http://www.MLWNYC.com and see it go down Thursday, February 29 in New York City.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

