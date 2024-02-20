Kris Statlander and Nick Comoroto notes

– Fightful Select is reporting that Nick Comoroto was backstage at the AEW Collision show in Norfolk, VA. last month.

The 32-year old prospect has yet to wrestle for AEW since late-October of 2023, but did compete at an independent event in late-January.

Comoroto was previously part of The Factory faction in AEW with QT Marshall, but that fizzled out before Marshall’s original departure from the company.

– Kris Statlander returns to Beyond Wrestling on Friday, March 8th, facing Aaron Rourke.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

