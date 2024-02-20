Kris Statlander and Nick Comoroto notes
– Fightful Select is reporting that Nick Comoroto was backstage at the AEW Collision show in Norfolk, VA. last month.
The 32-year old prospect has yet to wrestle for AEW since late-October of 2023, but did compete at an independent event in late-January.
Comoroto was previously part of The Factory faction in AEW with QT Marshall, but that fizzled out before Marshall’s original departure from the company.
– Kris Statlander returns to Beyond Wrestling on Friday, March 8th, facing Aaron Rourke.
BREAKING: @callmekrisstat vs. @PerfectAaron1 has been signed for @clownshoesbeer #ShamrockSlam at the @harpoonbrewery in Boston, MA on Friday, 3/8/24 – the biggest show in Beyond Wrestling history!
Tickets: https://t.co/I7ytORnfSS
Plus:
– @TheMattCardona vs. @ThePrizeCityOG pic.twitter.com/xVasfI2zr1
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) February 20, 2024