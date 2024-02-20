Kris Statlander and Nick Comoroto notes

Feb 20, 2024 - by James Walsh

– Fightful Select is reporting that Nick Comoroto was backstage at the AEW Collision show in Norfolk, VA. last month.

The 32-year old prospect has yet to wrestle for AEW since late-October of 2023, but did compete at an independent event in late-January.

Comoroto was previously part of The Factory faction in AEW with QT Marshall, but that fizzled out before Marshall’s original departure from the company.

Kris Statlander returns to Beyond Wrestling on Friday, March 8th, facing Aaron Rourke.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jaida Parker

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal