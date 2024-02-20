FuboTV trying to stop sports steaming service, Coachman says its time for Rhodes to finish his story

– FuboTV Sues to Block ESPN, Warner and Fox Sports-Streaming Service…

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV is suing the media companies behind the new sports-streaming platform scheduled to launch this fall, alleging they wouldn’t let Fubo carry a small bundle of sports-focused channels that they are now looking to include in their own new service.

Fubo claims they were forced ‘to broadcast unwanted, expensive content’ instead.

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman commented on if Cody Rhodes needs to win the WWE Undisputed Universal title from Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40…

“I say yes, he has to. There’s a lot of people that say ‘Wins and losses don’t matter.’ I’ve said at times ‘It’s all about the stories. Wins and losses don’t matter.’ For this story, and the fact that he came back in a redemption story, and you lead up for two full years? That’s a long time when you’re doing TV every single week. People talk about Hulkster back in the day and all those guys, they weren’t on TV every single week. So to me, at some point, you’ve got to pay it off. And you pay it off at a big win.”

“If you don’t do that, and he does it at, say, SummerSlam? To me, it’s kind of ‘whah whah whah’ moment, because everything leads up to WrestleMania. So my answer, to you, would be yes, he needs to [win].”

