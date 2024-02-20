Former WWE superstar not surprised by Vince McMahon’s sexual trafficking charges

It was reported on January 25th by The Wall Street Journal that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

Former WWE star Paul Roma made an appearance on Newsnation and commented on sexual misconduct stories that he heard over the years…

“It was pretty regular, you heard it on a regular basis for the most part. Then you wouldn’t hear it for a while. Then it would come full circle. But it wasn’t so much Vince as it was the people that he had surrounding him. You talk about an industry where you have young, good looking, well-built men in the ring. Half naked, three quarters naked actually. It left the door open. He had a lot of people around him, Vice Presidents and bookers that were very much into that. They put you in a really bad situation especially once you start making some money and you kind of get comfortable with that and then you find out that your job’s on the line. Either do it or get fired. I witnessed quite a few that walked away…”

“One of my former partners when I was part of the Young Stallions, he was propositioned. He said he went to one of the agents and told them what had happened. I said, ‘Why would you do that? You just ratted on both of us.’ He kind of threw us both under the bus just starting out.”

