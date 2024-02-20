Eric Young wants to finish his career in TNA

Eric Young recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest. During his chat, the former TNA world champion revealed that he did have chats with AEW in the past, but admits he didn’t want to work for them and would rather finish up his career in TNA. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether he would be interested in working for AEW:

No, I don’t think so (I would work for AEW if they asked me to). No, I’m not interested. We definitely had a bit of a discussion last time when I was a free agent there a couple months ago. Just not for me. I’m glad that it exists. I’ve got tons of really good friends that are there and there’s tons of die-hard fans that love it. The more wrestling, the better, the more jobs, the better and I wish them all the luck. It’s just not for me.

Wants to finish his career in TNA:

I will wrestle and finish my career at TNA Wrestling and then I’ll disappear and then move into the woods… I don’t think Tony (Khan) thinks of me that way (to back up the Brink’s truck), so he’s not gonna do that. He’s always been polite to me. I don’t have anything bad to say about him but I don’t think I’m his cup of tea. I’m not an internet guy, I’ve never been an internet guy. I’m just not one of those guys. I don’t post my matches, I don’t care about how many stars the internet gave me. So, I’m not concerned with that world. I’m worried about my employees and how many stars my employees give me and the people that pay me. That’s what I’m worried about. That’s it.

