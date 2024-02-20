Darby Allin explains why he brought up Cody Rhodes in his promo last week

Speaking to Digital Spy while he was in the United Kingdom this weekend, former TNT champion Darby Allin was asked why he brought up Cody Rhodes in last week’s promo on Dynamite.

Allin was cutting a promo on The Young Bucks when he said that years ago, he begged Matt and Nick Jackson for a job when he was homeless but they hired their California friends instead of him but thankfully there was one EVP who did see something in him “and it wasn’t Kenny Omega.” That prompted the crowd to start a Cody chant.

Allin said that Cody is the reason he is currently in AEW and Cody took a chance on him when he was still relatively unknown.

“He did that. You’ve got to give respect where respect is due,” Allin said. “I feel very strongly on paying homage to how I got here because I never thought I was going to get here.”

The former champ who is now considered as one of the pillars of AEW added that he begged people for jobs but since he wasn’t part of their “little California crew” he had to sit and watch everyone in press conferences, people who had no business on being on TV.

“My biggest problem is when people try to ignore the history of things as if something never happened. I’m like, we’re not stupid, come on,” Allin continued. “I only pay attention to what I think, I really don’t care about what anyone else thinks.”

