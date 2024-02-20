Cody Rhodes brings out CM Punk after Raw goes off the air

In town for UFC 298 this past weekend, CM Punk stuck around for last night’s Monday Night Raw and after the show went off the air, Cody Rhodes came out for some fun with Jey Uso.

Rhodes put over Jey and then said there’s one more person who would like to say hello to all of them.

“Please welcome, the voice of the voiceless CM Punk,” Rhodes said, as the crowd exploded.

Punk came out jogging to the ring and hugged Jey Uso before posing for the crowd and then embraced Cody while pointing to the WrestleMania sign. Cody then handed the microphone to Punk as the crowd chanted for him and Cody and Jey sat in the corner.

“It is not easy sitting backstage, watching the show, knowing that Anaheim showed up 11,000-strong, and y’all have been hot all night long,” Punk said.

“Three hours, countless Superstars, awesome matches. I had to come out here and feel this myself and to let you all know, this is a bump in the road and I promise you that next time we are in Anaheim, I will be here and I will have my boots on,” Punk continued as the crowd started a CM Punk chant again.

You can see the video below.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

