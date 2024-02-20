Cash Wheeler of FTR to be arraigned today in Orange County Court

One half of FTR, Cash Wheeler, will be arraigned today in Orange County Court for his July 27, 2023 road rage incident.

Wheeler was originally arrested a month later and was charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He filed a not guilty plea and was released on a $2,500 bond. The judge did not confiscate his passport and he still managed to travel to London for All In.

Earlier this month, prosecutors in Florida decided to pursue charges against Wheeler. If found guilty, Wheeler could have up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

The charge read, “State of Florida in Orange County, by and through the undersigned Designated Assistant State Attorney, under oath, CHARGES that DANIEL MARSHALL WHEELER, on or about the 27th day of July, 2023, in said County and State, did, in violation of Florida Statute 784.021(1)(a), make an assault upon DANIEL MATTA, with a firearm, a deadly weapon, and in furtherance of said assault DANIEL MARSHALL WHEELER did intentionally threaten to do violence to DANIEL MATTA with said firearm, thus creating a well founded fear in DANIEL MATTA that such violence was imminent.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

