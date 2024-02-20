Buy three tickets, get one free for AEW Dynamite: Big Business

AEW is running a buy three get one free deal for Dynamite: Big Business at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The show, set for March 13, will feature the debut of Mercedes Mone and is currently hovering just over 6,000 in tickets sold.

A handful of floor seats remain but plenty of seats in the six 300 Level sections which were opened are still available for sale.

The Me+3 4-pack offer on Ticketmaster must be unlocked using the AEW4PK code and tickets would be $29 plus fees, with four tickets coming out to a total of $175.05 after $59.05 combined fees included.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

