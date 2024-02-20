2/16/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 300,000 viewers and scored a 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic for the evening. This is down from the February 9th episode, which drew 456,000 viewers and scored a 0.14 in the key demo. As a reminder, the February 16th Rampage was preempted to 7pm EST due to NBA All Star weekend.

Rampage featured a No DQ matchup between Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara, a bout that saw Hardy get his nose broken after a botched spot. It also featured Queen Aminata picking up a huge victory and officially getting signed to the AEW women’s division.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

