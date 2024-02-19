WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / Fresno, Ca / Sun Feb 18, 2024

The Complete Results from the Save Mart Center:

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

Nia Jax defeats Maxxine Dupri

Chad Gable defeats WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER Via DQ Due to Interference.

Chad Gable and The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The Imperium: GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

Michin (aka Mia Yim) (with Zelina Vega) defeats WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka (with co-champion Kairi Sane) Via Pinfall.

Carlito defeats Austin Theory. NOTE: R Truth comes to ringside and tags himself into the match, distracting Theory, and allowing Carlito to score the pinfall.

Main Event: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight.

Thanks to @TaubGVWire / @TimmyBuddy / @WWE_FanAttic in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

