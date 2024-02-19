Will Ospreay thanks Tony Khan for changing his life

Will Ospreay thanked AEW President Tony Khan after his match at the RevPro High Stakes event in London last night, with Khan sitting in the stands watching the show.

After going nearly 50 minutes in his match against Michael Oku, an emotional Ospreay, who is embarking on a new journey with AEW this month, grabbed the microphone and addressed Khan.

“This is genuine from the bottom of my heart, man. For 8 years, I’ve saved money. I’ve spent a lot of it. You honestly have changed my life,” Ospreay said.

He then continued, “So I’m promising you this now, eight years that I spent in Japan were the best years of my life…you ain’t seen nothing yet!”

Ospreay was introduced as the newest member of the AEW roster last November but still had a few months to go on his New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract before he could officially start full time with the promotion.

