Updates on El Hijo del Vikingo and Hiroshi Tanahashi

– Filed GERWECK.NET: Hiroshi Tanahashi Opens Up About New NJPW President Role: “It’s Been A Real Learning Process”

NJPW‘s new President, Hiroshi Tanahashi, has provided insight into his experience adapting to his new role while addressing the impact of Kazuchika Okada‘s imminent departure from the company.

“It’s been a real learning process. On top of taking the new role, there’s been a lot going on in the last month with Kazuchika Okada deciding to leave as well. But I’ve been throwing myself into it every day, picking up a lot of knowledge, and giving the fans a little stability and reassurance as well. I think what this new role can mean is something that we’re all finding out as we go, and we’ll continue to be on that journey together.” Click here for the full story.

– “El Hijo del Vikingo injured his right knee in a match Tonight, and it’s a meniscus injury as far as we know. I just got the word of a meniscus injury that might need surgery.

The knee was already bad, and was probably going to need surgery at some point soon, and this may speed this up and he may be out for a pretty long length of time.” (Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

