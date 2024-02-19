Raquel Rodriguez Enters Women’s Chamber Match After Raw Battle Royal Win

Raquel Rodriguez is back!

The women’s Superstar made her return as one of the entrants in the Last Chance Women’s Battle Royal on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Rodriguez would go on to win the match, last eliminating Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

The Women’s Chamber match will feature Naomi, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton and Raquel Rodriguez competing to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s World Championship, currently held by Rhea Ripley, at WrestleMania XL.

Who will secure the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber at #WWEChamber this Saturday? A Last Chance Battle Royal determines that on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/IzAglgpiQL — WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2024

She's done it! @RaquelWWE wins the Battle Royal! #WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/2ANmTRIR6i — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 20, 2024

The 6 women who will compete in the Elimination Chamber match! #WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/3oegXqjyFV — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 20, 2024

