Matt Hardy on Jeff’s injury on AEW Rampage

Matt Hardy on Jeff Hardy’s injury On Rampage …

“It looks like the Sammy Guevara-Hardy curse is real. It lives on. We thought it ended in 2020, but it picked back up in 2024. They were having a hell of a match, it’s going to air on Rampage. They have a great match, and there is a point where

Sammy does a move, and his knee catches Jeff in the face. It definitely rocked Jeff, and Jeff for sure has a broken nose, that’s really all we know.

They’re still going to undergo some more testing and what not to try and find out what his total injury is or would be. We know, right now, it’s at a minimum a broken nose.”

Source: Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

