Mandy Rose reveals someone paid her $55,000 in requests on FanTime

Appearing on the Power Alphas Podcast, former NXT Women’s champion Mandy Rose revealed that there was one individual who spent $55,000 on her via her FanTime page.

Rose was fired from WWE in late 2022 for keeping her subscription page and posting very risqué material and in a month became a millionaire via subscriptions on the platform.

“I’ve had one person, I won’t say any names, one person, and this is on FanTime, spend $55,000 on me,” she said, as her boyfriend Tino Sabbatelli said “thank you” to the guy.

“So I’m like, wow! What does he do for a living that he’s able to spend this kind of money on one person? $55,000, and it was definitely over a little time period. But it was wild. So thank you. So it is kind of crazy,” she added.

Mandy has since moved her account to OnlyFans and has not appeared on a wrestling broadcast ever since she was fired from WWE.

Mandy rose says 1 person spent $55,000 on her onlyfans account WHAT THE FUCK. pic.twitter.com/H1BVdMm2hm — The Wrestle Plug (@wrestleplug_) February 19, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

