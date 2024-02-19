Law firm launches website seeking WWE sexual assault victims to file claims

Pintas & Mullins Law Firm PR, LLC have launched a website where sexual assault victims who worked for WWE or UFC could file a claim.

The service is free unless there’s a settlement involved.

“If you were sexually assaulted, made to feel uncomfortable, or witnessed sexual abuse by Vince McMahon or anyone from WWE/UFC, you may be entitled to significant compensation,” the website states.

Pintas & Mullins describe themselves as one of the nation’s leading law firms fighting sex abuse and in the past year they have recovered more than $250 million in settlements for their clients.

The domain wwesettlements.com which is being used for claims was registered on February 5 via GoDaddy.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

