Damian Priest reflects on his experiences with R-Truth

Damian Priest reflected on his experiences working alongside R-Truth…

“He hasn’t gotten close to cracking me, I’ve been cracked. I’m open, I’m scrambled. He got me. It’s unbelievable. I could go in and I know what he’s gonna do. I know he’s going to try to do that.”

I know he’s going to try to break me and make me laugh, that’s what he does. And no matter how hard you try, no matter how much you’re expecting him to say something, it doesn’t matter.”

“You look at his face and in his delivery, it’s impossible to stay serious. Maybe some can [keep a straight face], but I’m not one, and I’m usually pretty good at not laughing.”

“I’m a pretty serious person especially when I need to be, but that guy, he’ll break anybody. I really do believe that. He’s gotten me a few times.”

Source: Inside The Ropes

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

