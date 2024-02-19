Cathy Kelley attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley attended the 2024 People’s Choice Awards ceremony last night, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Kelley wore a long, yet very revealing light blue dress and dazzled during the arrivals portion of the show.

The awards ceremony aired on NBC, Peacock, and E! last night with Taylor Swift and the movie Barbie winning big.

You can check out photos of Kelley from the show below.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

