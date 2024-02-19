Another Gunther milestone achieved, TNA contract set to expire, Nemeth vs. Bailey, and more

– After surpassing The Honky Tonk Man last year, Gunther will achieved another major milestone. As of February 19th, Gunther has tied Pedro Morales’ record of combined days as Intercontinental Champion, with over 619 days.

– Fightful reports former World Champion Steve Maclin’s TNA deal is up this year.

– Nic Nemeth takes on Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s “BloodSport X” on 4/4, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A decorated collegiate wrestler, now free from his restraints has sought a ring to finally show his true strength, of which has been found. But what is ring without an opponent? What can be truly achieved if there is not a challenge to overcome? This Bloodsport vet seeks to not… pic.twitter.com/VYpPKBogXY — (@JoshLBarnett) February 18, 2024

– – Afa The Wild Samoan is closing down his wrestling promotion WXW Wrestling after 27 years, with the last show promoted set for April 13. The announcement was made on the WXW Wrestling Facebook account yesterday, citing Afa’s poor health as the reason the decision was taken. “Due to Afa’s serious heart condition, his mild-moderate vascular dementia with Alzheimer’s, and other health complications, he felt that April would be the perfect time to take our final bows and close an amazing 27-year chapter,” the post said. “Being that he is the heart and soul of WXW, his family tearfully agreed, and his wrestlers, though very sad, support his decision. We’ll see you one more time in person, Saturday, April 13th for the Grand Finale super-show,” the post continued. The WWE Hall of Famer was admitted to the hospital last month with pneumonia and two small heart attacks but was released a few days later. (thanks to Colin Vassallo)

