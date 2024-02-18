WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / Oakland, Ca / Sat Feb 17, 2024
The Complete Results from the Oakland Arena:
Byron Saxton is the Ring Announcer.
LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)
Nia Jax defeats Maxxine DuPri
Carlito defeats Austin Theory after R Truth comes to ringside and distracts Theory.
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs Chad Gable: Due to Interference, the Match Becomes a 6-Man Tag.
The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods / Chad Gable defeat The Imperium: GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci
OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa
Asuka (with Kairi Sane) defeats Michin (with Zelina Vega)
Main Event: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight.
Thanks to @EmilinaB in Attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM