WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / Oakland, Ca / Sat Feb 17, 2024

The Complete Results from the Oakland Arena:

Byron Saxton is the Ring Announcer.

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)

Nia Jax defeats Maxxine DuPri

Carlito defeats Austin Theory after R Truth comes to ringside and distracts Theory.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs Chad Gable: Due to Interference, the Match Becomes a 6-Man Tag.

The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods / Chad Gable defeat The Imperium: GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

Asuka (with Kairi Sane) defeats Michin (with Zelina Vega)

Main Event: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight.

Thanks to @EmilinaB in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

