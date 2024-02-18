The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre notes

– Drew McIntyre wanted to be just like AJ Styles:

“When I first started training when I was 15 he was on top of the indie world. I studied his tapes like crazy. I was like man I’m going to be like AJ. I kept getting taller & kept getting bigger & I was like ok I’m not going to be like AJ but he’s really cool to watch”

– The Undertaker revealed that he initially thought The Rock was dead in the water in WWE…

“I remember when (he was) coming out in the Garden (MSG) he had the funny colored thing on and whole…I was like this kid ain’t gonna make it, he’s got to change…no, he’s dead in the water.”

”He’s the American dream…he wanted to play football that fell through. There are a lot of times when something like that happens people cave and they never rebound and he was just always…even when I thought he sucked, he was always motivated. And he wasn’t like having a pity party, he was picking people’s brains and he was around the guys that knew what the hell was going on.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

